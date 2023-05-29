Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,260.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVOSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF remained flat at $5.02 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02.

