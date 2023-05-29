Cqs Us LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Cqs Us LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

