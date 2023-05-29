Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $69.34 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.