Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $6.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00052342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

