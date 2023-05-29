CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,536.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CEVMF traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $67.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
