Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $105.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.