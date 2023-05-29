CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVBF. TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

