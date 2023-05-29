CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

