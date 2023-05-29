CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.77.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
