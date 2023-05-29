CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 224,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,271. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187,298 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.