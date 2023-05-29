DA Davidson Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $87.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.