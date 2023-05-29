Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRKTF. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darktrace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darktrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

