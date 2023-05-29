Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 2.5 %

DASTY stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.