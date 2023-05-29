DataHighway Price Up 3.2% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00007888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $70.47 million and $340,128.72 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,304,137 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.29180198 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $414,893.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

