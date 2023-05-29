DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 10,766 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 292.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,469. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

