DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 9,961 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 619.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

