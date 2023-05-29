DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $38.31. 8,302,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

