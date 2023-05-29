DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,270. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.89 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.