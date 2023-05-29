DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.82. The company had a trading volume of 444,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

