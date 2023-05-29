DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 8,362 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. 568,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

