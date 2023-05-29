DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $348.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of ($1.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 305,562 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,525,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

