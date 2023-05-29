Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 28,212 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 771,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,382. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.10%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

