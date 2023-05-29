Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.83. 940,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,226. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

