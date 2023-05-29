Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,400. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.