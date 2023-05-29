Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 3,551 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nelnet by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNI stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $93.32. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a current ratio of 55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

