Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.32. 114,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

