Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 328,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,606,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

