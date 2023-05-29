Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. 1,339,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

