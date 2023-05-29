Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $251.62 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $16.80 or 0.00060073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $251.62 million and approximately $765,083.71 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00130209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039559 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00021641 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003634 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,980,924 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.