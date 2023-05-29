Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 1,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Defense Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,575. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

