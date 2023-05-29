Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 1,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Defense Metals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DFMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,575. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
