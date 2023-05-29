DEI (DEI) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $3,884.28 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00328443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

