Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for International Distributions Services (LON:IDS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

IDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of IDS opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 866.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.46. International Distributions Services has a 1-year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.30 ($4.12).

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

