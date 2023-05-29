dForce USD (USX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,355.83

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $1,355.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00324017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,670,406 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01301704 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,107.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.