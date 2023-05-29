Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

DGII stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

