Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$83.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.82. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$68.90 and a 1-year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.660026 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

