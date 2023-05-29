DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.30 million-$424.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

DXPE opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.74.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

