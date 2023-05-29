DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.30 million-$424.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.00 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %
DXPE opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.74.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
