e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE ELF traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 1,701,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

