e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $87.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.