Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.