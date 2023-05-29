Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eastern stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.
Eastern Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastern by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
