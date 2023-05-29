easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 635

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded easyJet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 580 ($7.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $520.63.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

