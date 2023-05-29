Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:ETY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.63. 168,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,946. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
