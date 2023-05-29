Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the April 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.63. 168,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,946. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

