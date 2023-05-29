eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $496.77 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $496.77 million and $3.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,279.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00411559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00117996 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,400,073,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

