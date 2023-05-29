Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys 91,302 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,302 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for approximately 5.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC owned 0.30% of Livent worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent



Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

