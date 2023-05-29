Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 42.1% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 30th total of 288,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. 134,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,402. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

