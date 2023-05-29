Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 28,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $220.80.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensysce Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

In other Ensysce Biosciences news, Director Bob G. Gower purchased 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $599,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.