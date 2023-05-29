Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 4.6% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 4,009,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

