Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $210.64 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Equifax by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
