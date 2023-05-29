Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Shares of EQIX opened at $729.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

