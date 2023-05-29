Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $97.81 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Ergo has a market cap of $97.81 million and $379,620.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00328832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00556732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00416151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,795,546 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

