Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,485. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

